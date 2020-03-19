1340 S 13TH STREET

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Passyunk Square, The Exile Building is home to 23 new construction, luxury rental units, featuring top-of-the-line finishes throughout. This three-bedroom apartment has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, walk-in closets with custom-built shelving, custom tile-work in the frameless glass-enclosed showers, washer/dryer, recessed lighting, high ceilings with built-in speakers, Nest thermostats, video intercoms, and tons of natural light. In addition to everything we've already mentioned, the building offers a package delivery room, meeting/lounge space, and bike racks, as well as an ideal location across from Columbus Square and close to tons of shops and restaurants on Passyunk Ave. An ideal location across from Columbus Square and close to tons of shops and restaurants on Passyunk Ave and Broad Street Line