1340 S 13TH STREET
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:09 AM

1340 S 13TH STREET

1340 South 13th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bike storage
new construction
Nestled in the heart of Passyunk Square, The Exile Building is home to 23 new construction, luxury rental units, featuring top-of-the-line finishes throughout. This three-bedroom apartment has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, walk-in closets with custom-built shelving, custom tile-work in the frameless glass-enclosed showers, washer/dryer, recessed lighting, high ceilings with built-in speakers, Nest thermostats, video intercoms, and tons of natural light. In addition to everything we've already mentioned, the building offers a package delivery room, meeting/lounge space, and bike racks, as well as an ideal location across from Columbus Square and close to tons of shops and restaurants on Passyunk Ave. An ideal location across from Columbus Square and close to tons of shops and restaurants on Passyunk Ave and Broad Street Line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 S 13TH STREET have any available units?
1340 S 13TH STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 S 13TH STREET have?
Some of 1340 S 13TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 S 13TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S 13TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 S 13TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1340 S 13TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1340 S 13TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1340 S 13TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1340 S 13TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 S 13TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 S 13TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1340 S 13TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1340 S 13TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1340 S 13TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 S 13TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 S 13TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
