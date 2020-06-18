133 S 51 St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated unit featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 900SQ FT of living space to enjoy.

This building have only 2 apartments.The interior of this unit makes it feel completely brand new! You will be delighted with the very open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Gorgeous vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout and 9 Ft high ceilings create a warm and inviting feeling. Your kitchen is a wonderful space to create your culinary delights equipped with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, which include refrigerator, gas range,microwave and dishwasher . You have direct access to the rear yard to enjoy your morning coffee, grill or entertain. This 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom!!!!. it has been renovated and includes all new plumbing, new electric, new heater, new central air conditioning, new hot water heater and new roof.front porch offering storage and laundry facilities. contact me for more details and make your appointment today

Available 09-01-2020