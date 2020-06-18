All apartments in Philadelphia
133 S 51 St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

133 S 51 St

133 South 51st Street · (267) 736-3603
Location

133 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated unit featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 900SQ FT of living space to enjoy.
This building have only 2 apartments.The interior of this unit makes it feel completely brand new! You will be delighted with the very open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Gorgeous vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout and 9 Ft high ceilings create a warm and inviting feeling. Your kitchen is a wonderful space to create your culinary delights equipped with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, which include refrigerator, gas range,microwave and dishwasher . You have direct access to the rear yard to enjoy your morning coffee, grill or entertain. This 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom!!!!. it has been renovated and includes all new plumbing, new electric, new heater, new central air conditioning, new hot water heater and new roof.front porch offering storage and laundry facilities. contact me for more details and make your appointment today
Available 09-01-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 133 S 51 St have any available units?
133 S 51 St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 S 51 St have?
Some of 133 S 51 St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S 51 St currently offering any rent specials?
133 S 51 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S 51 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 S 51 St is pet friendly.
Does 133 S 51 St offer parking?
No, 133 S 51 St does not offer parking.
Does 133 S 51 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 S 51 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S 51 St have a pool?
No, 133 S 51 St does not have a pool.
Does 133 S 51 St have accessible units?
No, 133 S 51 St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S 51 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 S 51 St has units with dishwashers.

