1310 S MOLE STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely 3-bed, 1-bath home is located in the popular Newbold neighborhood of Philadelphia, and will be ready to welcome it's next tenants in June. Features include exposed brick, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, laundry in-unit, and contemporary design throughout. The first floor is a straight-through layout, with the living room at the front and the kitchen towards the back of the home. You'll have access through the kitchen to your private back patio and unfinished basement with washer/dryer for added convenience. Upstairs, the three bedrooms are spacious, with bright natural light, ample closet space, and hardwood floors. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have easy access to public transportation with the Broad Street line just two blocks away. Enjoy living in this trendy area of the city, walking distance to many dining and entertainment options including the Broad Street Diner, Boot and Saddle, Pep Bowl, the South Philly Taproom, Ultimo Coffee, and Passyunk Square just across Broad Street!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.