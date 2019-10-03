All apartments in Philadelphia
1310 S MOLE STREET
1310 S MOLE STREET

1310 South Mole Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 South Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely 3-bed, 1-bath home is located in the popular Newbold neighborhood of Philadelphia, and will be ready to welcome it's next tenants in June. Features include exposed brick, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, laundry in-unit, and contemporary design throughout. The first floor is a straight-through layout, with the living room at the front and the kitchen towards the back of the home. You'll have access through the kitchen to your private back patio and unfinished basement with washer/dryer for added convenience. Upstairs, the three bedrooms are spacious, with bright natural light, ample closet space, and hardwood floors. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have easy access to public transportation with the Broad Street line just two blocks away. Enjoy living in this trendy area of the city, walking distance to many dining and entertainment options including the Broad Street Diner, Boot and Saddle, Pep Bowl, the South Philly Taproom, Ultimo Coffee, and Passyunk Square just across Broad Street!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 S MOLE STREET have any available units?
1310 S MOLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 S MOLE STREET have?
Some of 1310 S MOLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 S MOLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1310 S MOLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 S MOLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 S MOLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1310 S MOLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1310 S MOLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1310 S MOLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 S MOLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 S MOLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1310 S MOLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1310 S MOLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1310 S MOLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 S MOLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 S MOLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
