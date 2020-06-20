All apartments in Philadelphia
1309 Spruce St 2A

1309 Spruce Street · (267) 307-4197
Location

1309 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2nd floor bright 1 bedroom, h/w fls, big liv/room - Property Id: 286089

On 2nd floor front of well kept brownstone on 1300 block of Spruce st. Spacious living room looks south with lots of light. W/d in basement, coin operated. H/w included. Avail now or 6/1 or 6/15 or 7/1. Virtual tour available. Call John @ W.P.R.G -267-307-4197 for appt. Great location 1/2 block from Broad st subways, bus lines, cafes, restaurants, shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286089
Property Id 286089

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Spruce St 2A have any available units?
1309 Spruce St 2A has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Spruce St 2A have?
Some of 1309 Spruce St 2A's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Spruce St 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Spruce St 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Spruce St 2A pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1309 Spruce St 2A offer parking?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Spruce St 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Spruce St 2A have a pool?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Spruce St 2A have accessible units?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Spruce St 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Spruce St 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
