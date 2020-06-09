1304 Pine Street

Amenities
Beautiful One Bedroom with High Ceilings and amazing Hardwood Floors throughout. Apartment has a stunning decorative marble fireplace, and a New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances!!
Laundry and Storage on Site! The building is a beautiful five-unit Brownstone at 13th and Pine Street.This Center City Location is convenient to all major Center City attractions and just a block from The Avenue of the Arts, featuring The Kimmel Center, The Wilma Theater and Historic City Hall.The newly renovated basement houses storage, bike racks and coin-operated laundry machines.Perfectly located on Antique Row, across from a small park!
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,375.00
