Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:43 PM

1304 Pine Street

1304 Pine Street · (215) 703-2889
Location

1304 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom with High Ceilings and amazing Hardwood Floors throughout. Apartment has a stunning decorative marble fireplace, and a New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances!!

Laundry and Storage on Site! The building is a beautiful five-unit Brownstone at 13th and Pine Street.This Center City Location is convenient to all major Center City attractions and just a block from The Avenue of the Arts, featuring The Kimmel Center, The Wilma Theater and Historic City Hall.The newly renovated basement houses storage, bike racks and coin-operated laundry machines.Perfectly located on Antique Row, across from a small park!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,375.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Pine Street have any available units?
1304 Pine Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Pine Street have?
Some of 1304 Pine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1304 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1304 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
