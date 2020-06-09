1304 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bike storage media room dogs allowed

Beautiful One Bedroom with High Ceilings and amazing Hardwood Floors throughout. Apartment has a stunning decorative marble fireplace, and a New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances!!



Laundry and Storage on Site! The building is a beautiful five-unit Brownstone at 13th and Pine Street.This Center City Location is convenient to all major Center City attractions and just a block from The Avenue of the Arts, featuring The Kimmel Center, The Wilma Theater and Historic City Hall.The newly renovated basement houses storage, bike racks and coin-operated laundry machines.Perfectly located on Antique Row, across from a small park!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,375.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.