Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

130 S 45th St - 3B

130 S 45th St · (551) 482-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now for Move In
Studio Unit Available for 12 month Lease; perfect for students.
A newly renovated property ready to move-in
Complete Hardwood flooring
Modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, New appliances including microwave, refrigerator &dishwasher.
Ceramic and marble tiled bathrooms. Laundry Facility on Premises.
We are minutes from Center City, within Walking distance to Philadelphia Universities!
Surrounded by University City District.
To apply, please click here: http://kmr-krus.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

For additional information and to schedule a viewing, contact Mel Berisha @ 551-482-1882

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S 45th St - 3B have any available units?
130 S 45th St - 3B has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S 45th St - 3B have?
Some of 130 S 45th St - 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S 45th St - 3B currently offering any rent specials?
130 S 45th St - 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S 45th St - 3B pet-friendly?
No, 130 S 45th St - 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 130 S 45th St - 3B offer parking?
No, 130 S 45th St - 3B does not offer parking.
Does 130 S 45th St - 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S 45th St - 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S 45th St - 3B have a pool?
No, 130 S 45th St - 3B does not have a pool.
Does 130 S 45th St - 3B have accessible units?
No, 130 S 45th St - 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S 45th St - 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 S 45th St - 3B has units with dishwashers.
