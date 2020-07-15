All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

130 N 2ND STREET

130 North 2nd Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

130 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4D2 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Check out this stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath available at the coveted National Building. (Unit has been vacant since 3/21 and professionally cleaned to ensure your safety when you visit.) Located in the heart of Old City, just steps away from historical sites, fantastic bars and restaurants, shops, galleries and more; this home is ideal for the city dweller on the go. New York Style loft open floor plan with a huge window and abundant natural light throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit! Extra-high 12+ ft ceilings and beautiful views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The large over-sized windows allow lovely airflow from this mid-rise building. The large gourmet kitchen features black granite counter-tops, large cherry cabinets with tons of storage, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in breakfast bar. The unit features two large marble bathrooms, laundry closet with full-sized washer/dryer, tons of closet space. The home is also set up as "semi-smart" with Alexa, smart phone and voice controlled outlets...Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
130 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 130 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
130 N 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 130 N 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 130 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 130 N 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 130 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 130 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 130 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 130 N 2ND STREET has accessible units.
Does 130 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 N 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
