130 N 2ND STREET

Check out this stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath available at the coveted National Building. (Unit has been vacant since 3/21 and professionally cleaned to ensure your safety when you visit.) Located in the heart of Old City, just steps away from historical sites, fantastic bars and restaurants, shops, galleries and more; this home is ideal for the city dweller on the go. New York Style loft open floor plan with a huge window and abundant natural light throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit! Extra-high 12+ ft ceilings and beautiful views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The large over-sized windows allow lovely airflow from this mid-rise building. The large gourmet kitchen features black granite counter-tops, large cherry cabinets with tons of storage, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in breakfast bar. The unit features two large marble bathrooms, laundry closet with full-sized washer/dryer, tons of closet space. The home is also set up as "semi-smart" with Alexa, smart phone and voice controlled outlets...Make this home yours today!