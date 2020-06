Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous newly renovated unit available in desirable Old City location. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit boasts of original hardwood floors, exposed brick, upgraded kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and a washer/dryer located in unit. An elevator that goes directly to the unit. There are also beautiful French doors and gorgeous bay windows overlooking an incredible view. The unit is absolutely stunning and is in a great, walk-able location surrounded by tons of restaurants and nightlife!