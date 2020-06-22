All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

1240 N HOWARD STREET

1240 North Howard Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated Olde Kensington 1100 sq. ft. house packed with many extras! You will find hardwood floors (on the first level), exposed brick, jetted tub, walk-in closet, vaulted 3rd floor ceiling, washer/dryer, a deck, covered patio & rear yard! The property is located in Olde Kensington just north of Girard Ave. which is the major east/west thoroughfare. 1240 N. Howard St. is only blocks away from, CrossFit Novem, The Training Station, Kung-Fu Necktie, Johnny Brenda~s, Frankford Hall, Paesano~s, Good Spoon Soupery, Modo Mio, Adorn Boutique, Bicycle Stable, and Pizza Beddia to name a just few venues. Additionally, the property is optimally located where SEPTA buses & the EL offer easy access to anywhere. Pets welcome with a 300 refundable pet fee. Tenants pay gas, water & electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
1240 N HOWARD STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 1240 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N HOWARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1240 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 N HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1240 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1240 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
