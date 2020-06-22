1240 N HOWARD STREET

Amenities

This is a newly renovated Olde Kensington 1100 sq. ft. house packed with many extras! You will find hardwood floors (on the first level), exposed brick, jetted tub, walk-in closet, vaulted 3rd floor ceiling, washer/dryer, a deck, covered patio & rear yard! The property is located in Olde Kensington just north of Girard Ave. which is the major east/west thoroughfare. 1240 N. Howard St. is only blocks away from, CrossFit Novem, The Training Station, Kung-Fu Necktie, Johnny Brenda~s, Frankford Hall, Paesano~s, Good Spoon Soupery, Modo Mio, Adorn Boutique, Bicycle Stable, and Pizza Beddia to name a just few venues. Additionally, the property is optimally located where SEPTA buses & the EL offer easy access to anywhere. Pets welcome with a 300 refundable pet fee. Tenants pay gas, water & electricity.