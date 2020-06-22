1234 N PALETHORP STREET

Amenities

Three story home for rent in a great neighborhood positioned a few steps from Northern Liberties and Fishtown with easy access to Center City. The home is a short four-minute walk to the Market-Frankford Line Girard stop. You can walk to all of the amazing new social venues, shopping, fine dining, cafe's and a plethora of restaurants. Enjoy close proximity to Frankford Hall, Johnny Brendas, La Colombe, City Fitness, The Fillmore Philadelphia, and everything else that Northern Liberties, Fishtown, and Olde Kensington have to offer.The house is newly renovated and has four bedrooms, one large bathroom, eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops, a beautiful professionally landscaped rear yard, and a washer/dryer in the basement. Ample street parking is available. A maximum of 4 adults are permitted to occupy the home.All interested prospective tenants must fill out a rental application and will be subject to a credit, employment, proof of income, and criminal check. First and last month~s rent plus a $2,400.00 security deposit must be paid upfront at lease signing. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.The home is available Aug 1 2020.