Philadelphia, PA
1234 N PALETHORP STREET
1234 N PALETHORP STREET

1234 North Palethorp Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1234 North Palethorp Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
Three story home for rent in a great neighborhood positioned a few steps from Northern Liberties and Fishtown with easy access to Center City. The home is a short four-minute walk to the Market-Frankford Line Girard stop. You can walk to all of the amazing new social venues, shopping, fine dining, cafe's and a plethora of restaurants. Enjoy close proximity to Frankford Hall, Johnny Brendas, La Colombe, City Fitness, The Fillmore Philadelphia, and everything else that Northern Liberties, Fishtown, and Olde Kensington have to offer.The house is newly renovated and has four bedrooms, one large bathroom, eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops, a beautiful professionally landscaped rear yard, and a washer/dryer in the basement. Ample street parking is available. A maximum of 4 adults are permitted to occupy the home.All interested prospective tenants must fill out a rental application and will be subject to a credit, employment, proof of income, and criminal check. First and last month~s rent plus a $2,400.00 security deposit must be paid upfront at lease signing. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.The home is available Aug 1 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have any available units?
1234 N PALETHORP STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1234 N PALETHORP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N PALETHORP STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N PALETHORP STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET offer parking?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have a pool?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have accessible units?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 N PALETHORP STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 N PALETHORP STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
