Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home wt Hardwood Floors - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rdJvLFhiPTL&brand=0



Qualifications

Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)

Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent

Decent credit

No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)

No felonies involving a violent crime



For a PHA voucher holder, a 3+ bedroom is OK & 1 month deposit



Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.



Check out more properties for rent at http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/



(RLNE5571994)