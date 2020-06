Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This house had just been remodled and new floors have been put in . The kitchen was redone 2 years ago. The basement in semi finished with a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. It's a very large home and great for anyone who likes to walk or even to get around with public transportation like the train or bus is a 3 min walk. Has a nice little cozzy back yard with shade from a tree next door. Must see it before it goes!!!

This is a great home. New kitchen, New Floors , Newer Bathroom and more. This house has always been in great shape. It's walking distance to the train or bus down the street to Broad & Lehigh. This house is on a great block with alot of people who have been living on the block for a long time.



Must have income and a great rental history. Must have 3 months of rent to move in. Any other questions, please inquire to the email thats listed.