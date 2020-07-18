All apartments in Philadelphia
1215 S Ruby St

1215 South Ruby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 South Ruby Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1215 S Ruby St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 2 bedrooms 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen, you~ll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High-efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to Drexel, HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 S Ruby St have any available units?
1215 S Ruby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 S Ruby St have?
Some of 1215 S Ruby St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 S Ruby St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 S Ruby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 S Ruby St pet-friendly?
No, 1215 S Ruby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1215 S Ruby St offer parking?
No, 1215 S Ruby St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 S Ruby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 S Ruby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 S Ruby St have a pool?
No, 1215 S Ruby St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 S Ruby St have accessible units?
No, 1215 S Ruby St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 S Ruby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 S Ruby St does not have units with dishwashers.
