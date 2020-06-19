All apartments in Philadelphia
1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2

1131 West Nevada Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1131 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, only 2 blocks from Tyler School of Art the Temple's Engineering School. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enjoy the spacious common area and kitchen with granite island! These luxurious rooms feature ceiling fans and carpeted bedrooms. There is a common area that offers plenty of space. The kitchen is on the main level, with wrap around granite counters and island and space for a table. This 4 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have any available units?
1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have?
Some of 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
