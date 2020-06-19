1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, only 2 blocks from Tyler School of Art the Temple's Engineering School. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enjoy the spacious common area and kitchen with granite island! These luxurious rooms feature ceiling fans and carpeted bedrooms. There is a common area that offers plenty of space. The kitchen is on the main level, with wrap around granite counters and island and space for a table. This 4 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714827)