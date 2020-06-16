All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1120 Spruce Street - 3R

1120 Spruce Street · (267) 800-3974
Location

1120 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly renovated one bedroom for rent at 1120 Spruce street; unit available for May/June lease-start.

Apartment features brand new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and exposed brick. Additional storage for unit is provided in the basement of the building.

Unit is cat friendly for an additional 35$ a month.

Utilities: APM pays for cooking gas, cold/hot water. Tenant is responsible for electric (heating, cooling, providing an A/C unit). Building is Comcast ready if you elect to pay for internet/cable. There is a coin operated w/d in the basement.

Due to current public health concerns, apartment showings are not being scheduled at this time. If you have interest in this apartment, please contact the number listed for additional information and materials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have any available units?
1120 Spruce Street - 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have?
Some of 1120 Spruce Street - 3R's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Spruce Street - 3R currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Spruce Street - 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Spruce Street - 3R pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R offer parking?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have a pool?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have accessible units?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Spruce Street - 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Spruce Street - 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
