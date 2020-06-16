1120 Spruce Street - 3R

Amenities

Newly renovated one bedroom for rent at 1120 Spruce street; unit available for May/June lease-start.



Apartment features brand new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and exposed brick. Additional storage for unit is provided in the basement of the building.



Unit is cat friendly for an additional 35$ a month.



Utilities: APM pays for cooking gas, cold/hot water. Tenant is responsible for electric (heating, cooling, providing an A/C unit). Building is Comcast ready if you elect to pay for internet/cable. There is a coin operated w/d in the basement.



Due to current public health concerns, apartment showings are not being scheduled at this time. If you have interest in this apartment, please contact the number listed for additional information and materials.