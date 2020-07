Amenities

cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Elegant newly renovated apartment located at 1120 spruce street. The apartment includes a newly renovated marble bathroom, and a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Unit is cat friendly for an additional $35/mo. Utilities: APM pays for cooking gas, cold/hot water. Tenant is responsible for electric. There is a coin operated w/d in the basement. All appointments must be scheduled in advance by responding to this posting. Please include your cell number in your response.