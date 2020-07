Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located at 11/Spruce. Available for a summer move in. Apartment features spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout.



Building has coin-operated w/d on the premises.



APM pays gas, hot/cold water. Tenant is responsible for his/her electric and also providing an A/C unit.



Unit is small pet friendly for an additional $35/mo.



All appointments must be scheduled in advance by responding to this posting.



Please include your cell number in your response. Apartments are first come, first served.