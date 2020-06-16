1037 CREASE STREET

Amenities

Available July 1. Updated 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom + den trinity-style house available in the highly desirable Fishtown neighborhood where everything you need can be found within a few blocks! Located on a small, quiet, cul-de-sac street, you'll feel at ease going out and coming home. As you enter through the secure, green, side door, this unit has its own entrance with access to a privately shared courtyard. As you come into the living room, you'll notice that each level of this home is a room: lower level = kitchen, main level = living room, 2nd level = bathroom and den, 3rd floor = sunny bedroom with skylights. This home has newer upgrades throughout including recessed lighting, windows, tile bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! This tastefully designed trinity has other features such as exposed brick walls, spiral stairs, and skylights! Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, and internet/ tv. There is also shared laundry on-site and a shared outdoor patio. Your new neighbors are kind, friendly, and hospitable. We are looking for someone who cares about and takes pride in their living space. Located in the heart of Fishtown, you are walking distance to all of the popular restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and shopping. Unbelievably convenient transportation options- walking, SEPTA (eL, trolley, bus), driving, biking, and rideshare anywhere in the city quickly. Walk or jog over to Penn Treaty Park around the corner and take the Delaware River trail all the way to South Philly. Contact co-listing Agent, Jon, for all inquiries.