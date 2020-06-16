All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:06 AM

1037 CREASE STREET

1037 Crease Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

1037 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Available July 1. Updated 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom + den trinity-style house available in the highly desirable Fishtown neighborhood where everything you need can be found within a few blocks! Located on a small, quiet, cul-de-sac street, you'll feel at ease going out and coming home. As you enter through the secure, green, side door, this unit has its own entrance with access to a privately shared courtyard. As you come into the living room, you'll notice that each level of this home is a room: lower level = kitchen, main level = living room, 2nd level = bathroom and den, 3rd floor = sunny bedroom with skylights. This home has newer upgrades throughout including recessed lighting, windows, tile bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! This tastefully designed trinity has other features such as exposed brick walls, spiral stairs, and skylights! Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, and internet/ tv. There is also shared laundry on-site and a shared outdoor patio. Your new neighbors are kind, friendly, and hospitable. We are looking for someone who cares about and takes pride in their living space. Located in the heart of Fishtown, you are walking distance to all of the popular restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and shopping. Unbelievably convenient transportation options- walking, SEPTA (eL, trolley, bus), driving, biking, and rideshare anywhere in the city quickly. Walk or jog over to Penn Treaty Park around the corner and take the Delaware River trail all the way to South Philly. Contact co-listing Agent, Jon, for all inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 CREASE STREET have any available units?
1037 CREASE STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 CREASE STREET have?
Some of 1037 CREASE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 CREASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1037 CREASE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 CREASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1037 CREASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1037 CREASE STREET offer parking?
No, 1037 CREASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1037 CREASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 CREASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 CREASE STREET have a pool?
No, 1037 CREASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1037 CREASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1037 CREASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 CREASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 CREASE STREET has units with dishwashers.
