Large one bedroom available on 10th and Clinton Street in the heart of Washington Square West! Available the first week of August.



Apartment has high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout!



Decorative fireplace in the living room.



Good closet space!



Bay window in bedroom.



Heat and hot water included with the rent!



A/C Unit provided with apartment.



Laundry and Additional Private Storage available in the building!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,475.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.