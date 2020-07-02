3214 Foxdale Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Here is your chance to reside in a completely remodeled residence!!! Check out the pictures and enjoy the unique floor-plan of this one! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home boasts a very large EIK and formal living room with stone fireplace! The lower level offers the LR, EIK, bed and bath, up the spiral staircase and you have the master bed, bath and 3rd bedroom. The outside has a deck and utility storage shed. At the end of the cul-de-sac there is ample ''off-street'' parking! ThePenn Estates community offers 24 gated security, lakes, pools, basketball/tennis courts, baseball field, child's play area, clubhouse, and events planned all year round! Close to Routes 715, 940, 611, 80, 191, and 447, you are moments to everywhere!!!