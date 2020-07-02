All apartments in Penn Estates
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3214 Foxdale Ter

3214 Foxdale Terrace · (570) 807-7522
Location

3214 Foxdale Terrace, Penn Estates, PA 18301
Penn Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Here is your chance to reside in a completely remodeled residence!!! Check out the pictures and enjoy the unique floor-plan of this one! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home boasts a very large EIK and formal living room with stone fireplace! The lower level offers the LR, EIK, bed and bath, up the spiral staircase and you have the master bed, bath and 3rd bedroom. The outside has a deck and utility storage shed. At the end of the cul-de-sac there is ample ''off-street'' parking! ThePenn Estates community offers 24 gated security, lakes, pools, basketball/tennis courts, baseball field, child's play area, clubhouse, and events planned all year round! Close to Routes 715, 940, 611, 80, 191, and 447, you are moments to everywhere!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

