2730 PENBROOK AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2730 PENBROOK AVENUE

2730 Penbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Penbrook Avenue, Penbrook, PA 17103
Penbrook

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pretty on Penbrook! Beautifully renovated home with all new HVAC unit, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a detached garage this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Penbrook, PA.
Is 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Penbrook.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2730 PENBROOK AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
