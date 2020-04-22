101 Acker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof. The raised ranch features fresh paint, new surround tub, new oven and as clean as they come. Tenant responsible for electric, heat, water and sewer over minimum charge. Also responsible for snow and lawn care. Interested tenants need to fill out application and have credit and criminal background check on each applicant. Listing office can run checks at $40 per person. Owners are both PA Realtors.