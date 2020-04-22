All apartments in Pen Argyl
101 Acker Street

101 Acker Street · (484) 515-2947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA 18072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof. The raised ranch features fresh paint, new surround tub, new oven and as clean as they come. Tenant responsible for electric, heat, water and sewer over minimum charge. Also responsible for snow and lawn care. Interested tenants need to fill out application and have credit and criminal background check on each applicant. Listing office can run checks at $40 per person. Owners are both PA Realtors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Acker Street have any available units?
101 Acker Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Acker Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Acker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Acker Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Acker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pen Argyl.
Does 101 Acker Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Acker Street does offer parking.
Does 101 Acker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Acker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Acker Street have a pool?
No, 101 Acker Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Acker Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Acker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Acker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Acker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Acker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Acker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
