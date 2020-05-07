All apartments in Parkville
894 ADMIRAL LANE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:58 PM

894 ADMIRAL LANE

894 Admiral Ln · (717) 755-5599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

894 Admiral Ln, Parkville, PA 17331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA. Enjoy the spacious, wide-open farmland with an easy commute.1 Car Garage with automatic openerElectric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer HookupsCentral Air ConditioningPublic Utilities ~ Tenant Pays AllGas Heat and Electric Hot WaterDeckGroundskeeping and Snow Removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have any available units?
894 ADMIRAL LANE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have?
Some of 894 ADMIRAL LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 ADMIRAL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
894 ADMIRAL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 ADMIRAL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 894 ADMIRAL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 894 ADMIRAL LANE does offer parking.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 ADMIRAL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have a pool?
No, 894 ADMIRAL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have accessible units?
No, 894 ADMIRAL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 ADMIRAL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 894 ADMIRAL LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 894 ADMIRAL LANE has units with air conditioning.
