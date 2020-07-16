All apartments in Parkville
61 Summer Ln, Parkville, PA 17331

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
garage
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA. Enjoy the spacious, wide-open farmland with an easy commute.1 Car Garage with automatic openerElectric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer HookupsCentral Air ConditioningPublic Utilities ~ Tenant Pays AllGas Heat and Electric Hot WaterDeckGroundskeeping and Snow Removal

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 61 SUMMER LANE have any available units?
61 SUMMER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, PA.
What amenities does 61 SUMMER LANE have?
Some of 61 SUMMER LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 SUMMER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
61 SUMMER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 SUMMER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 61 SUMMER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 61 SUMMER LANE offers parking.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 SUMMER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE have a pool?
No, 61 SUMMER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE have accessible units?
No, 61 SUMMER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 SUMMER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 SUMMER LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 SUMMER LANE has units with air conditioning.
