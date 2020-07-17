3235 Lincoln Highway

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA.



$1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.

Utilities Included: None

Tenant Utilities: Oil (Heat), Electric, Water(Well) /Sewer

(Septic), Trash

Tenant Responsibilities: Landscaping/Snow Removal,Fridge

Special Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement

Appliances: Range (Gas)

1+year lease

2 Car Garage & Off Street Parking Spaces



Come see this 2 story home with your own private 2 car garage!!! The layout consists of 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, full bathroom, and a room that might be confused with a bedroom, but is a walkthrough to the garage, which could be considered a multi-purpose room. The stairway leads up to the 3rd bedroom and the 1/2 bathroom.



Requirements:



-6+ months at the current occupation or valid reason (promotion/raise)

-Income 3x monthly rent = $4,095

-Strong rental and employment history

-100% honest application (We will terminate at any time) Don't waste anyone's time or money.

-NO large debts to local utilities

-Credit 650+



Red Flags/Disqualifications



-Evictions not disclosed

-Unverifiable Income

-Incorrect Contact Information for Current and Past Landlords

-Frequent Changes of residences

-Incomplete Information provided

-Information does NOT match screening reports



**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate- and truthful. Good luck!