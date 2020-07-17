All apartments in Paradise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 PM

3235 Lincoln Highway

3235 Lincoln Highway East · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562
Paradise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA.

$1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.
Utilities Included: None
Tenant Utilities: Oil (Heat), Electric, Water(Well) /Sewer
(Septic), Trash
Tenant Responsibilities: Landscaping/Snow Removal,Fridge
Special Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement
Appliances: Range (Gas)
1+year lease
2 Car Garage & Off Street Parking Spaces

Come see this 2 story home with your own private 2 car garage!!! The layout consists of 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, full bathroom, and a room that might be confused with a bedroom, but is a walkthrough to the garage, which could be considered a multi-purpose room. The stairway leads up to the 3rd bedroom and the 1/2 bathroom.

Requirements:

-6+ months at the current occupation or valid reason (promotion/raise)
-Income 3x monthly rent = $4,095
-Strong rental and employment history
-100% honest application (We will terminate at any time) Don't waste anyone's time or money.
-NO large debts to local utilities
-Credit 650+

Red Flags/Disqualifications

-Evictions not disclosed
-Unverifiable Income
-Incorrect Contact Information for Current and Past Landlords
-Frequent Changes of residences
-Incomplete Information provided
-Information does NOT match screening reports

Schedule showing or submit application go online at Fetch Home Management

**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate- and truthful. Good luck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

