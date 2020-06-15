All apartments in Palmyra
Shoe Factory
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:53 PM

Shoe Factory

201 North Chestnut Street · (717) 756-3864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 18

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore!

12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.
Washer, dryer, dishwasher, electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator. Controlled access building with Intercom and FOB entry system. Elevator. Off street parking. Central Air Conditioning. Extra Storage.

*** This is a small, awesome unit, a must see! ***

PETS ACCEPTED! *** $150. fee at time of application. $25 charge per adult for credit reports and criminal reports. Remaining funds get applied to security deposit or returned to applicant if denied. Sorry we do not participate with Section 8.

Walking distance to downtown Palmyra. 10 minutes to all Hershey attractions and Hershey Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

