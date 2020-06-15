Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking

Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore!



12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.

Washer, dryer, dishwasher, electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator. Controlled access building with Intercom and FOB entry system. Elevator. Off street parking. Central Air Conditioning. Extra Storage.



*** This is a small, awesome unit, a must see! ***



PETS ACCEPTED! *** $150. fee at time of application. $25 charge per adult for credit reports and criminal reports. Remaining funds get applied to security deposit or returned to applicant if denied. Sorry we do not participate with Section 8.



Walking distance to downtown Palmyra. 10 minutes to all Hershey attractions and Hershey Medical Center.