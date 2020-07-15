Apartment List
PA
old forge
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Old Forge, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Old Forge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Old Forge

1 of 94

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
Results within 10 miles of Old Forge

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
206 Grand Ave
206 Grand Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
722 Moosic Street
722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3400 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2712 N Main Ave
2712 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
676 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Re-done apartment! Updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Nice size bedroom, kitchen/ living area. This building has its only parking lot and elevator.

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1607 Mulberry Street - 1
1607 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
1st Floor apartment with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Applianced with refrigerator & stove. Can accomodate a quick move in. Shared back yard, and will accept 1 cat only - no dogs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Old Forge, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Old Forge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

