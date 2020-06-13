25 Martin St A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$254 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296486



25 Martin Street, Oil City PA 16301

1,008 sq feet. (lot size 0.25 acre)

Bedroom 2 Bath 1



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$254.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $25,000.00



This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296486

