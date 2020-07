Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court on-site laundry guest parking internet access pool table

The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village. The community is located in the Hatboro-Horsham School District and is walking distance to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and dozens of other convenient retailers. The Addison is close to Philadelphia, Lansdale, Upper Dublin, North Wales, Montgomeryville, Ambler, Willow Grove, Fort Washington, King of Prussia and all of Montgomery County and Bucks County, PA.