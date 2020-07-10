1003 4Th Street

Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE TIL 8/1 !! Come check out this adorable rental! This one won't last long! No section 8.Required 2 months security PLUS first months rent no exceptions.

3 bedroom( 1 bedroom is in the attic), 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room.

Kitchen with fridge and dishwasher.Laundry room hook-up (washer and dryer not included) Electric stove,Basement

Gas heat Fenced in back yard .Pets ok with $ 25.00/ mo /pet additional fee

Tenants will pay all utilities (including water and sewer quarterly) Owner pays for trash removal

Tenants will be responsible for lawn care (lawnmower provided by owner )

Shed is not included with rental