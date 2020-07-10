All apartments in North Catasauqua
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

1003 4Th Street

1003 4th Street · (610) 791-4400
Location

1003 4th Street, North Catasauqua, PA 18032
North Catasauqua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NOT AVAILABLE TIL 8/1 !! Come check out this adorable rental! This one won't last long! No section 8.Required 2 months security PLUS first months rent no exceptions.
3 bedroom( 1 bedroom is in the attic), 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room.
Kitchen with fridge and dishwasher.Laundry room hook-up (washer and dryer not included) Electric stove,Basement
Gas heat Fenced in back yard .Pets ok with $ 25.00/ mo /pet additional fee
Tenants will pay all utilities (including water and sewer quarterly) Owner pays for trash removal
Tenants will be responsible for lawn care (lawnmower provided by owner )
Shed is not included with rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

