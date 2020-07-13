Timberlake Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym pool putting green 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking internet access lobby

Timberlake Apartment boasts spacious and beautiful apartments that exemplify comfort and convenience for everyday living. Located just off Germantown Pike and minutes from King of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting, the Main Line and Center City, Philadelphia. It is a quick and easy commute to Routes 476, 202, 76 and the PA Turnpike. Offering upgraded kitchens and/or bathrooms and beautiful views. Surrounded by gorgeous scenery that you can enjoy through walks along the Norris Farm Park trails or by simply relaxing on your private balcony. Get a work out in at our brand new fitness center or take a dip in our luxurious swimming pool. Create a fabulous meal in your gourmet kitchen with new granite countertops, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. All homes feature their own washer & dryer! Timberlake Apartment Homes offers 24-hour emergency maintenance and an award-winning management team. We invite you to visit your new apartment home today and learn why our residents stay forever.