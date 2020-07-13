All apartments in Norristown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Timberlake Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2803 Stanbridge St · (484) 222-5094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A718 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit B305 · Avail. now

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit A302 · Avail. now

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A211 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,655

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit A515 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,655

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit B207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,665

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberlake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
internet access
lobby
Timberlake Apartment boasts spacious and beautiful apartments that exemplify comfort and convenience for everyday living. Located just off Germantown Pike and minutes from King of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting, the Main Line and Center City, Philadelphia. It is a quick and easy commute to Routes 476, 202, 76 and the PA Turnpike. Offering upgraded kitchens and/or bathrooms and beautiful views. Surrounded by gorgeous scenery that you can enjoy through walks along the Norris Farm Park trails or by simply relaxing on your private balcony. Get a work out in at our brand new fitness center or take a dip in our luxurious swimming pool. Create a fabulous meal in your gourmet kitchen with new granite countertops, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. All homes feature their own washer & dryer! Timberlake Apartment Homes offers 24-hour emergency maintenance and an award-winning management team. We invite you to visit your new apartment home today and learn why our residents stay forever.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Move-in Fees: $350 amenity fee, $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease; Reserved parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timberlake Apartments have any available units?
Timberlake Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does Timberlake Apartments have?
Some of Timberlake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberlake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timberlake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberlake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timberlake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments offers parking.
Does Timberlake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberlake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has a pool.
Does Timberlake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has accessible units.
Does Timberlake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has units with dishwashers.

