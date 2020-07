Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving yoga accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bocce court cc payments coffee bar concierge dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction pool table putting green shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Luxor is a highly amenitized, technologically advanced, and socially integrated apartment community conveniently located only minutes from King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and Plymouth Meeting and easy access to Route 76, 276, 476, and 422. From the carefully crafted Luxor lounge to the modern elegance of each apartment home, you will experience a world of vibrant colors, mood elevating acoustics, pleasing textures, and engaging social activities at each dramatically lit turn.