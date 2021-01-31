Amenities
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank. Choose the one or two bedroom apartment that best fits your needs. At Curren Terrace, we believe that everyone deserves a comfortable apartment home. That is why you will find our apartments equipped with private entrances, a private patio or balcony, and a washer & dryer inside each apartment.Access major roadways, employers, and schools with ease from Curren Terrace. We offer you the ideal location in Norristown. Our homes are a short distance from Elmwood Park Zoo, the King of Prussia Mall and the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Getting where you need to go has never been easier!