Home
/
Norristown, PA
/
Curren Terrace
Last updated February 1 2021 at 6:20 AM
Curren Terrace

1011 New Hope St · (484) 804-4332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-27A · Avail. Feb 28

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 7-47A · Avail. Feb 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 15-98B · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-89C · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 10-66C · Avail. Mar 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 12-81C · Avail. Apr 4

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Curren Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
putting green
cats allowed
parking
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank. Choose the one or two bedroom apartment that best fits your needs. At Curren Terrace, we believe that everyone deserves a comfortable apartment home. That is why you will find our apartments equipped with private entrances, a private patio or balcony, and a washer & dryer inside each apartment.Access major roadways, employers, and schools with ease from Curren Terrace. We offer you the ideal location in Norristown. Our homes are a short distance from Elmwood Park Zoo, the King of Prussia Mall and the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Getting where you need to go has never been easier!

Property Details

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Curren Terrace have any available units?
Curren Terrace has 21 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does Curren Terrace have?
Some of Curren Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Curren Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Curren Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Curren Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Curren Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Curren Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Curren Terrace offers parking.
Does Curren Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Curren Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Curren Terrace have a pool?
No, Curren Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Curren Terrace have accessible units?
No, Curren Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Curren Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Curren Terrace has units with dishwashers.
