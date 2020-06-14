Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA with hardwood floors

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2471 sqft
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hillside Court
15 Hillside Court, Lambertville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Breathtaking Panoramic Views! Totally renovated Upper Unit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Center island, wine frig and so much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
300 BYBERRY ROAD
300 Byberry Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
638 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, one bath upper floor condo in Stonebridge Estates. Living room with new sliding glass door to balcony, all new windows, hardwood floor, nice kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newtown Grant, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newtown Grant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

