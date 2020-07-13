Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

14 Apartments for rent in New Holland, PA with parking

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
445 W. Main St.
445 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE August 20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom large, semi-detached home on approximately 0.15 acres in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Newer flooring, porch, shed, and off-street parking for two cars in a lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
104 N Custer Ave Apt 1
104 North Custer Avenue, New Holland, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
704 sqft
AVAILABLE July 24 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, second-floor apartment in the ELANCO School District. Features include: New paint, some new flooring, attic, off-street parking for 1-2 cars, and a shared yard.
Results within 5 miles of New Holland

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
954 W Main St
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
AVAILABLE After 6/15/20 **MAXIMUM OF TWO PEOPLE DUE TO SHALLOW WELL** 2 bedroom, 1 bath one-story home in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Two reserved parking spaces, back porch and front porch. Small yard (0.22 acres).

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 10 miles of New Holland
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
17 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
578 Friendship Dr
578 Friendship Dr, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Pet-Friendly, cedar-sided contemporary on 1+ wooded acres in Lancaster County; Eastern Lancaster Co Schools. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms (1 BD/1 BA on Main Level, 2 BD/1 BA on Second level).

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 W Main Street
201 West Main Street, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1320 sqft
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Paradise
3235 Lincoln Highway
3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1330 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA. $1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
154 E MAIN STREET
154 East Main Street, Adamstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6403 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in quiet Adamstown. Large kitchen and bathroom. First floor laundry with washer and dryer. Unfinished basement for storage. Off street parking. Short walk to the park, easy access to 222. Tenant pays heat and electric.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
53 Hawk Ln.
53 Hawk Ln, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Conestoga Valley School District, with easy access to Route 222.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Holland, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Holland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

