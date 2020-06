Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous in New Freedom. Tucked away in quiet nook of Southern York County . Gorgeous Colonial undergoing professional renovation. From head to toe brand new . Custom kitchen by local craftsman John H. Myers, with quartz counters . New wood floors , finished basement , awesome deck overlooking large flat yard, 3.5 baths have all been gutted and redone. Call today you don't wanna miss this greatness!