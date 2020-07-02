Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

At Eden Square Apartments in Cranberry Township, PA, we look forward to welcoming you home to our beautiful community. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments. Quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and islands make our kitchens a chef's delight. Are you looking for an apartment you can share with a canine or feline roommate? Eden Square offers pet friendly apartments in Cranberry Township. We are conveniently located near I-76, and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Cranberry Township.