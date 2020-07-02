Amenities
At Eden Square Apartments in Cranberry Township, PA, we look forward to welcoming you home to our beautiful community. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments. Quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and islands make our kitchens a chef's delight. Are you looking for an apartment you can share with a canine or feline roommate? Eden Square offers pet friendly apartments in Cranberry Township. We are conveniently located near I-76, and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Cranberry Township.