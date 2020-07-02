All apartments in New Brighton
Eden Square
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:17 AM

Eden Square

9000 Old Station Rd · (724) 307-4319
Location

9000 Old Station Rd, New Brighton, PA 16066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eden Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
At Eden Square Apartments in Cranberry Township, PA, we look forward to welcoming you home to our beautiful community. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments. Quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and islands make our kitchens a chef's delight. Are you looking for an apartment you can share with a canine or feline roommate? Eden Square offers pet friendly apartments in Cranberry Township. We are conveniently located near I-76, and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Cranberry Township.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $95.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eden Square have any available units?
Eden Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, PA.
What amenities does Eden Square have?
Some of Eden Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eden Square currently offering any rent specials?
Eden Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eden Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Eden Square is pet friendly.
Does Eden Square offer parking?
Yes, Eden Square offers parking.
Does Eden Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eden Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eden Square have a pool?
Yes, Eden Square has a pool.
Does Eden Square have accessible units?
Yes, Eden Square has accessible units.
Does Eden Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eden Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Eden Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eden Square has units with air conditioning.
