Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Metropolitan Narberth Hall

Open Now until 6pm
300 N Essex Ave · (610) 550-8890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA 19072
Narberth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 305A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,310

Studio · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 308B · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 108B · Avail. Oct 31

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan Narberth Hall.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk. metropolitan narberth hall is just two blocks from Narberths quaint downtown and the R5 Septa Train Station which put you just minutes to Center City Philadelphia and Suburban Square in Ardmore. Narberth has been voted as one of the best towns to live along the Main Line of Philadelphia, and our rental community is located in the top-rated Lower Merion School District. Looking for an apartment in Narberth, PA? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan narberth hall. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog; non-refundable
Cats
fee: $250 per cat; non-refundable
Parking Details: Street parking, parking garage $50/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have any available units?
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall has 11 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have?
Some of The Metropolitan Narberth Hall's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan Narberth Hall currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan Narberth Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have a pool?
No, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall does not have a pool.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall has units with dishwashers.
Does The Metropolitan Narberth Hall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Metropolitan Narberth Hall has units with air conditioning.
