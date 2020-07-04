All apartments in Narberth
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

the metropolitan bala cynwyd

118 Montgomery Ave · (610) 550-8684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA 19004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A3-4 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit C2-1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit C3-3 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from the metropolitan bala cynwyd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres. It is also close to and an affordable alternative to living in Narberth, Ardmore and Manayunk. We are in top-rated Lower Merion School District . If you are a St. Josephs University graduate student, we can provide the perfect off-campus student housing for you as we are conveniently located just one mile away! Looking for a bala cynwyd apartment? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan Bala Cynwyd. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Some breed restrictions and a weight limit of 20-30 lbs.
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Storage Details: $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have any available units?
the metropolitan bala cynwyd has 6 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have?
Some of the metropolitan bala cynwyd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is the metropolitan bala cynwyd currently offering any rent specials?
the metropolitan bala cynwyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is the metropolitan bala cynwyd pet-friendly?
Yes, the metropolitan bala cynwyd is pet friendly.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd offer parking?
Yes, the metropolitan bala cynwyd offers parking.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, the metropolitan bala cynwyd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have a pool?
No, the metropolitan bala cynwyd does not have a pool.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have accessible units?
No, the metropolitan bala cynwyd does not have accessible units.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, the metropolitan bala cynwyd has units with dishwashers.
Does the metropolitan bala cynwyd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, the metropolitan bala cynwyd has units with air conditioning.
