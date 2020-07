Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool garage parking 24hr concierge bike storage conference room dog park fire pit key fob access yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep. Our apartments range from 800 - 1,300 square feet and our spacious two-bed, two-bath apartment homes are perfect for sharing. With unrivaled amenities including the pool, sky deck, fitness room, and library, these apartments offer a vibrant atmosphere and peace of mind to enjoy your life. The residences at 335 at Bala are thoughtfully designed to suit your lifestyle, not the other way around, It's more than an apartment - it's your home.