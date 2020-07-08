All apartments in Murrysville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Marquis Place

1000 Marquis Pl · (202) 318-7906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1-Bedroom Special! Move In by 7/31/2020 and Save $500 Certain Restrictions apply
Location

1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA 15632

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002-106 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1001-202 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1002-104 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001-109 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1002-209 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marquis Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility. Our cozy, quaint community and friendly management team provides you with the serene, yet energetic atmosphere creating the true feeling of home.Marquis Place, centrally located in Murrysville, Pennsylvania provides easy access to major roadways such as RT 22, I-376, RT 66 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike all within a 5-mile radius, providing daily conveniences just outside of your doorstep. Franklin Regional School District, consistently ranked one of the top schools in Pennsylvania, is located just moments away. You will also enjoy a wide array of exclusive amenities only found in new luxury living, such as on-site maintenance with no maintenance fees, on-site storage, underground parking facilities, a 24-Hour fitness center and clubhouse, as well as elevators in all the buildings and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marquis Place have any available units?
Marquis Place has 8 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marquis Place have?
Some of Marquis Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marquis Place currently offering any rent specials?
Marquis Place is offering the following rent specials: 1-Bedroom Special! Move In by 7/31/2020 and Save $500 Certain Restrictions apply
Is Marquis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Marquis Place is pet friendly.
Does Marquis Place offer parking?
Yes, Marquis Place offers parking.
Does Marquis Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marquis Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marquis Place have a pool?
Yes, Marquis Place has a pool.
Does Marquis Place have accessible units?
No, Marquis Place does not have accessible units.
Does Marquis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marquis Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Marquis Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marquis Place has units with air conditioning.
