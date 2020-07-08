Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility. Our cozy, quaint community and friendly management team provides you with the serene, yet energetic atmosphere creating the true feeling of home.Marquis Place, centrally located in Murrysville, Pennsylvania provides easy access to major roadways such as RT 22, I-376, RT 66 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike all within a 5-mile radius, providing daily conveniences just outside of your doorstep. Franklin Regional School District, consistently ranked one of the top schools in Pennsylvania, is located just moments away. You will also enjoy a wide array of exclusive amenities only found in new luxury living, such as on-site maintenance with no maintenance fees, on-site storage, underground parking facilities, a 24-Hour fitness center and clubhouse, as well as elevators in all the buildings and so much more!