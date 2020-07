Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving

Our charming, pet-friendly apartment community is nestled along the Monongahela River in the historic Munhall & Homestead area of Pittsburgh, PA. Living here you are surrounded by the peacefulness of a river retreat with breathtaking river views and access to scenic trails and green space. Come home and relax after a long day at work or if excitement is what you have in mind you're close enough to downtown Pittsburgh to satisfy your craving for the city. We offer a variety of open-concept floor plans that include stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and an in-home washer & dryer. Contact us today to learn more!