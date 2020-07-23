Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

543 E. 9th St #1 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW LUXURY RENOVATION, FIRST FLOOR LIVING! - Be the first person to make this beautifully renovated unit your new home! Spacious first floor unit is completely renovated from the top down with new stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in the kitchen. The flooring throughout is a rich gray brown wood pattern luxury vinyl plank, and super easy to care for and maintain. Going out to do your laundry will be a thing of the past for you with a washer and dryer included in the unit itself. Newly installed central A/C and new gas furnace will ensure you are always comfortable in your home and your energy costs will be helped due to the new, energy-efficient double pane windows. There is a shared yard and a nice front porch area to sit and enjoy the Pittsburgh weather. Off-street garage parking is an option for an additional monthly fee, or you may choose to take advantage of the on-street parking on this quiet street. Located blocks away from the bustling Waterfront Shops and the main drag of Homestead,everything you need is within minutes either walking or driving. This amazing apartment will be available by August and won't last long! Contact us to schedule a tour before it is finished so you don't miss the opportunity to make the area's newest renovation your home!

PLEASE NOTE: Pictures are from a few of our other recently remodeled properties and are similar in style to the finished product of this unit. We will update with pictures of this unit as soon as it is finished.



(RLNE5936285)