Munhall, PA
543 E 9th St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

543 E 9th St

543 E 9th Ave · (412) 381-3900 ext. 2
Munhall
Location

543 E 9th Ave, Munhall, PA 15120
Munhall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 543 E. 9th St #1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
543 E. 9th St #1 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW LUXURY RENOVATION, FIRST FLOOR LIVING! - Be the first person to make this beautifully renovated unit your new home! Spacious first floor unit is completely renovated from the top down with new stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in the kitchen. The flooring throughout is a rich gray brown wood pattern luxury vinyl plank, and super easy to care for and maintain. Going out to do your laundry will be a thing of the past for you with a washer and dryer included in the unit itself. Newly installed central A/C and new gas furnace will ensure you are always comfortable in your home and your energy costs will be helped due to the new, energy-efficient double pane windows. There is a shared yard and a nice front porch area to sit and enjoy the Pittsburgh weather. Off-street garage parking is an option for an additional monthly fee, or you may choose to take advantage of the on-street parking on this quiet street. Located blocks away from the bustling Waterfront Shops and the main drag of Homestead,everything you need is within minutes either walking or driving. This amazing apartment will be available by August and won't last long! Contact us to schedule a tour before it is finished so you don't miss the opportunity to make the area's newest renovation your home!
PLEASE NOTE: Pictures are from a few of our other recently remodeled properties and are similar in style to the finished product of this unit. We will update with pictures of this unit as soon as it is finished.

(RLNE5936285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 E 9th St have any available units?
543 E 9th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 543 E 9th St have?
Some of 543 E 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 E 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
543 E 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 E 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 543 E 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Munhall.
Does 543 E 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 543 E 9th St offers parking.
Does 543 E 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 E 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 E 9th St have a pool?
No, 543 E 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 543 E 9th St have accessible units?
No, 543 E 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 543 E 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 E 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 E 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 543 E 9th St has units with air conditioning.
