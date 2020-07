Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Pennsbury Court Apartments are spacious and affordable apartment homes in a beautifully landscaped community. Our neighborhood is within walking distance to a multitude of shops and restaurants in Morrisville, PA. Located only five minutes from New Jersey, allowing a daily commute to Trenton that can be made with ease due to our proximity to Route 1 and I-95. Our dedicated management and maintenance staff are available at all times in order to help each resident in any way they can. Visit Pennsbury Court Apartments to find not just an apartment, but a home.