This 2000 sq ft corner suite offers a flexible open office layout, a vestibule with window reception area, and a conference room. 35,000 SF class A office building, I40 parking spots, steel and concrete construction.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have any available units?
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 currently offering any rent specials?
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 pet-friendly?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moosic.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 offer parking?
Yes, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does offer parking.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have a pool?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have a pool.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have accessible units?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 has units with air conditioning.
