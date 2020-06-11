All apartments in Moosic
Find more places like 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moosic, PA
/
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101

72 Glenmaura National Boulevard · (570) 878-7960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

72 Glenmaura National Boulevard, Moosic, PA 18507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
This 2000 sq ft corner suite offers a flexible open office layout, a vestibule with window reception area, and a conference room.
35,000 SF class A office building, I40 parking spots, steel and concrete construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have any available units?
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 currently offering any rent specials?
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 pet-friendly?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moosic.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 offer parking?
Yes, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does offer parking.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have a pool?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have a pool.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have accessible units?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAScranton, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community College
Lehigh University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity