Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle. Easy access to major employment centers and shopping at the King of Prussia and Plymouth Meeting malls. The Blue Route, PA Turnpike and Routes 202, 422 and 309 are easily accessible from your home. SEPTA lines are close by and the train is just minutes from your door. A landscaped private setting is reflected in our brick constructed units and extremely well maintained grounds. Rolling Green apartments offers a degree of privacy and seclusion unmatched when compared to other communities. Our commitment to quality and service sets us apart.