Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal trash valet

Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill. Enjoy the comforts of quality living near the conveniences of Routes 76, 476, 309, 276 and Philadelphia. Take pleasure in various apartment features that include a full size washer and dryer, patio, or balcony, crown molding, and walk in closets. Select units even have a wood burning fireplace!