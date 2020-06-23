All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

912 FOXMEADOW DR

912 Foxmeadow Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19468

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet. Dining Area off kitchen with brand new granite counter tops. Newer kitchen appliances. Full hall bathroom , Heater Closet, Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower. Second Bedroom with wall closet. Bonus Room that goes along with this Two Bedroom Rental is a full finished loft with skylights , that also has a built in entertainment center attached to the wall, plus an additional storage closet. Other updated features are newer luxurious carpeting throughout, interior walls with neutral color tones, new decorative bathroom mirrors installed in both bathrooms and newer verticals on the sliding glass door that exits to the balcony. All new energy efficient windows throughout the unit. Just minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, bus stop and access to all major arteries. Don't wait set an appointment up and find your new home to settle into quickly. . ~Professionally managed for ease of tenancy; HOA Fee included for cold water, sewer, trash, landscaping, snow removal, tennis courts and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have any available units?
912 FOXMEADOW DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have?
Some of 912 FOXMEADOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 FOXMEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
912 FOXMEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 FOXMEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 912 FOXMEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 912 FOXMEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 FOXMEADOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 912 FOXMEADOW DR has a pool.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 912 FOXMEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 FOXMEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 FOXMEADOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 FOXMEADOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
