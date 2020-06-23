912 FOXMEADOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet. Dining Area off kitchen with brand new granite counter tops. Newer kitchen appliances. Full hall bathroom , Heater Closet, Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower. Second Bedroom with wall closet. Bonus Room that goes along with this Two Bedroom Rental is a full finished loft with skylights , that also has a built in entertainment center attached to the wall, plus an additional storage closet. Other updated features are newer luxurious carpeting throughout, interior walls with neutral color tones, new decorative bathroom mirrors installed in both bathrooms and newer verticals on the sliding glass door that exits to the balcony. All new energy efficient windows throughout the unit. Just minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, bus stop and access to all major arteries. Don't wait set an appointment up and find your new home to settle into quickly. . ~Professionally managed for ease of tenancy; HOA Fee included for cold water, sewer, trash, landscaping, snow removal, tennis courts and swimming pool.