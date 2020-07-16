All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, PA
7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:52 PM

7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD

7948 Rolling Green Road · (484) 598-2741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7948 Rolling Green Road, Montgomery County, PA 19012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, sunny, and spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single Colonial home. First floor features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Adjoining formal dining room and living room with fireplace. Upper level boasts a Master Suite with three additional nice-sized bedrooms and a hall bath. Lower level includes family room with beautiful tile floor and stone fireplace. Separate office, powder room and laundry area. Gas heat and central air. Back Patio. Cheltenham School District. Convenient location - proximity to parks, shopping, and major routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have any available units?
7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have?
Some of 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD has units with air conditioning.
