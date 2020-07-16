7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD

Amenities
Bright, sunny, and spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single Colonial home. First floor features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Adjoining formal dining room and living room with fireplace. Upper level boasts a Master Suite with three additional nice-sized bedrooms and a hall bath. Lower level includes family room with beautiful tile floor and stone fireplace. Separate office, powder room and laundry area. Gas heat and central air. Back Patio. Cheltenham School District. Convenient location - proximity to parks, shopping, and major routes.