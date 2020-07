Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.

